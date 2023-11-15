Gov Eno tasks journalists on maintaining objectivity in their reportage

Eno made the call when executive members of the guild, led by its National President, Eze Anaba, paid him a courtesy visit. Members of the guild are in Uyo to attend its 19th All-Nigeria Editors Conference which has: “Stimulating economic growth, technological advancement: Role of Media’’ as its theme.

Eno advocated for a free press where journalists could appraise, criticise, comment and advise where necessary without undermining professional ethics. The governor tasked journalists to be conscious of their sacred responsibility of shaping people’s orientation and social order as they were the conscience of the society.

“We need a free press that is unbiased in its reportage. Give praise where you have to; comment where you have to; make suggestions where you have to and criticise where you have to.

“This is because you are the conscience of the society and everyone relies on the press because of its agenda-setting responsibility,’’ Eno said.

He said his administration was open to constructive criticisms and committed to driving a narrative of governance focused at making the rural dweller to reap the dividends of democracy and build trust in government.

“Since we came on board in the last six months, we have proven that we did not make vain promises during the campaigns.

“We carried out our assessment and decided to concentrate on our rural areas. So we developed the ARISE agenda, an acronym for Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security and Education.

“We are focused on developing our rural communities and exposing our rural areas to government facilities.

“We are committed to exposing our children to opportunities that will make them to excel,’’ Eno added.

The governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to maintain its robust partnership with the media as demonstrated in his recent approval of the appointment of 50 media aides.

He expressed optimism that the conference would afford the editors an opportunity to savour the rich cultures and cuisines of the state and thanked the NGE for choosing Akwa Ibom for the all-important conference.

Earlier, the NGE President, Anaba, lauded the continuum in the government of Akwa Ibom and extolled the ARISE agenda of the state government. Anaba said the developmental strides of successive governments in the state and its peaceful ambience had undoubtedly made Akwa Ibom a choice destination for all.

“We have been following your ARISE agenda and Akwa Ibom seems to be the only state in Nigeria where there is a continuum in government in terms of governance.

“The government of Akwa Ibom has provided enough for the citizenry; so it is now left for the people to know what to do with the good governance they are enjoying,’’ he stated.