Gov Emmanuel inaugurates 6.64km road in Akwa Ibom

Emmanuel, who inaugurated the road on Friday, said the road inauguration heralds another phase of projects before he exits office on May 29.

“With the commissioning today, we have taken into consideration the drainage system. When the flood was ravaging every other state capital, we were spared because of a lot of investments we’ve done underground.

“If you check underground it can take a whole big car underground, everything around this area has been channeled underground to Aka road.

“We are still in this Shelter Afrique trying to tar roads; we have more than five and I hope we will be able to commission them.

“Those in Atan Offot area, I told them that the day I’ll leave office, I will not leave a single road in Atan Offot and now 15 roads in Atan Offot with side drainages have been done and there is no place in the area that is not tarred.

“We are able to achieve all these because of your support,” Emmanuel said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Work, Prof. Eno Ibanga, thanked the governor for his support in the execution of projects.

Ibanga said the road was built to specification to take care of everything that will tend to sustainability.

“We have 4-metre median that is paved, that runs through the beginning of this road to the end.

“Both sides of this road have drainages and this road carries 3.32 underground drain that carries all water out of this arena and Aka road end. When rain comes, you don’t have any course for alarm.

“We have 60-mm binder course and 50-mm railing course of the main alignment. This roundabout is made of 70-metre asphaltic course. That means in the next 50 years as the Lord tarries, this road will stand the test of time.

“I want to thank you, Your Excellency for believing in one man, HENSEK Integrated Services.

“He has been a source of joy. Your Excellency, I want to thank you for believing in me. You have told us that anything that we do, we can always accomplish.

“I want to thank all Akwa Ibomites for the support for my boss, his Excellency, the Governor, to accomplish this feat as a state.

“Your Excellency, I gave you 12 projects to commission, you only trimmed it to five. I am sure before we exit, you are going to commission more,” Ibanga said.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Integrated Services, Uwem Okoko assured the government and people of the state that the road would be durable.

Okoko pledged to maintain the roads he has constructed free of charge without cost to government in case of any defect.

“This road is a dual carriageway, 3.32, when you take both sides is, 6.64km of road. It is 10 metres wide, it has walk way of 1.2 km on both sides and has an underground drainage system running across the entire length of the road.

