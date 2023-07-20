ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Bago sacks revenue contractors in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bago instructed the affected organisations to return official vehicles and relevant documents in their possession to the permanent secretary or the most senior director with immediate effect.

Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State
Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Minna on Thursday. He said the disengagement is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in revenue enforcement and collection in the state.

”The measure is part of the broader efforts by the present administration to ensure a more organised and accountable revenue generation system that will foster sustainable economic growth in the state,” Bago said.

The governor directed the affected organisations to return official vehicles and relevant documents in their possession to the permanent secretary or the most senior director in the respective MDAs with immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs supports ₦617 petrol price, appeals to Nigerians to stay calm

CSOs supports ₦617 petrol price, appeals to Nigerians to stay calm

WHO warns Nigeria, others on 'Naturcold' contaminated cough syrup

WHO warns Nigeria, others on 'Naturcold' contaminated cough syrup

National Boundary Commission moves to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

National Boundary Commission moves to settle Abia, Akwa Ibom dispute

Acting IGP initiates critical duty tour over unrest in Plateau state

Acting IGP initiates critical duty tour over unrest in Plateau state

'Formulate policies to protect marriages, strengthen family bond' – Church urges FG

'Formulate policies to protect marriages, strengthen family bond' – Church urges FG

Enugu Govt advises residents not to panic over Anthrax outbreak

Enugu Govt advises residents not to panic over Anthrax outbreak

WHO urges govts to maintain systems built for COVID-19

WHO urges govts to maintain systems built for COVID-19

Lawmaker set to terminate Olomi-Olojuoro road rehabilitation contractor

Lawmaker set to terminate Olomi-Olojuoro road rehabilitation contractor

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Naira hits ₦860 per dollar in parallel market, depreciates by 4.2%

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why