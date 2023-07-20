Gov Bago sacks revenue contractors in Niger

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Minna on Thursday. He said the disengagement is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in revenue enforcement and collection in the state.

”The measure is part of the broader efforts by the present administration to ensure a more organised and accountable revenue generation system that will foster sustainable economic growth in the state,” Bago said.