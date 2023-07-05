ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Bago condemns robbery attack at the Emir of Minna's palace

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has condemned the robbery attack on the cashier of the Emir of Minna, Ibrahim Sani at the palace.

Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State

He described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard to traditional institution. The governor said his administration would not fold its hands and allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent people.

This is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but within the Emir’s Palace.

“My administration will not condone this act, as such security agents should do everything possible to arrest those involved in the criminal act,

“I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with the view to prosecuting them”, the governor said.

Bago, who sympathised with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk-Bahago over the robbery attack, prayed God to grant quick recovery to the injured.

