Gov Aliyu tasks committee to ramp up immunization coverage
Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto on Monday urged members of newly inaugurated Immunization and Primary Healthcare Task force ramp up efforts toward ensuring immunization coverage in the state.
Recommended articles
The committee has the deputy governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir as chairman. He said that the successes recorded by the former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko on poliomyelitis received poor attention for years.
”The state recorded tremendous success in the area of routine immunization and it was listed among polio-free states in the federation.
” However, efforts were not sustained, We will do everything possible to ensure our state is certified polio-free.
” This is the reason for inaugurating this committee and I believe with these caliber of people our state would soon acheive the target, ” Aliyu said.
He urged members to live up to expectations and ensure that no child under the age of five misses routine immunization against polio and other killer disease. Aliyu reiterated commitment to improved, affordable and accessible healthcare services in the state stressing that health sector is among priority of the present administration.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng