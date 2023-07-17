ADVERTISEMENT
Gov. Alia dissolves governing council, setup visitation panel in Benue state university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CPS stated that a visitation panel has been constituted with the mandate to audit the activities of the university from 2016 and comprehensively investigate activities at the institution and report back accordingly for necessary action(s).

Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue state
This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr Tersoo Kula in Makurdi on Monday. Kula said that a seven-man Visitation Panel has been constituted with the mandate to amongst other things, audit the activities of the university from 2016 when the last panel visited.

The panel is to comprehensively investigate activities at the institution and report back accordingly for necessary action(s). Other terms of reference for the panel are contained in the letter conveying the decision of the Visitor.”

The members of the panel included; Prof. Gabriel Moti as Chairman, Mr Simon Orkuma Secretary, while Prof. Kwaghkondo Agber, Mr Peter Igyeigye, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Mr. Sam Yuhwa, and Prof. Okpe Okpe are members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolved council was chaired by Mr Sabastine Hon.

News Agency Of Nigeria

