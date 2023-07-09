Gov Alia condemns latest killings in Benue, calls for perpetrators’ arrest

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, issued on Sunday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, scores of people were killed when the armed hoodlums attacked the community on Saturday.

The statement said Alia received the news of the attack with shock, adding that the governor was disheartened to hear that innocent residents had been attacked and murdered in cold blood for no just cause.

It said the governor expressed total displeasure over what he described as a heinous crime and a grave sin against God and mankind.

According to the statement, Alia urged security agencies to arrest those behind the heinous act with a view to making them face the law.

“The governor sends his words of condolence to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and prays God to comfort them.