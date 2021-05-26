Gov Akeredolu calls for objective review of 1999 Constitution

He said growth and eventual development of Nigeria could only be determined by decisions of its populace.

He described partisanship as unprofitable and capable of distracting the national emergency of the review of the constitution.

Akeredolu, who also said it was the time for candour, urged participants to chastise in love and embrace warmly afterwards.

“We must not set the stage for an unending acrimony and the blame game. We are one and should see how to move forward.

“No patriot today can deny the fact that our country is in problem, and we must find a solution to the problem of this country together.

“No section of the country must feel shortchanged. Allow each region to flourish in its area of comparative advantage,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review said the Nigerian Constitution would be reviewed periodically.

Omo-Agege who is also the Deputy Senate President, explained that some policies and decrees of the military were forced on the nation through the 1999 Constitution.

Omo-Agege was represented by the senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice.

He assured that the committee would be committed and unbiased in the review of the constitution.