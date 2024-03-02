Gov Abiodun praises Pastor Adeboye at 82, calls him exceptional leader

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran.

In the message to mark the birthday of the spiritual leader, Abiodun said that Adeboye had always been consistent in advocating for peace, unity, and the socio-economic well-being of the country.

“On behalf of the people of Ogun State, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.

” Your life and ministry have been a source of inspiration and blessings to millions of people around the world.

“As the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, you have demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the spiritual growth and development of your followers,” the governor said.

He said that Adeboye’s teachings and guidance had touched the lives of countless individuals, offering them hope, encouragement and a deeper understanding of the word of God.

“Your impact extends beyond the walls of the church, as you have consistently advocated for peace, unity, and socio-economic development in our nation.

“We are grateful for your selfless service and dedication to the betterment of humanity.

“Your humility, wisdom, and integrity are qualities that we deeply admire and strive to emulate.