Good news for Ogun workers as Dapo Abiodun approves ₦77k minimum wage

Bayo Wahab

The SSG said, Prince Abiodun means well for the people of the state and has proactively taken steps to address the suffering of the people.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Monday, October 14, 2024, following a meeting between the government representatives led by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and the leadership of the Organized Labour.

According to Talabi, the meeting was at the instance of Governor Abiodun, who he stated has directed that no worker in the state should earn less than ₦77,000 starting from October.

The SSG said, Prince Abiodun means well for the people of the state and has proactively taken steps to address their suffering.

He added that the governor has advised the organized private sector to take a cue from the policy, as their workers are not exempt from the economic realities in the country, to improve the living standards of people in the state holistically.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [Twitter:@DapoAbiodunCON]

“The SSG also noted that the Governor has therefore advised that the private sector should dialogue with their relevant stakeholders to arrive at a commensurate minimum wage for the sector while he will set up a monitoring team to see how it is implemented by the private sector to ensure no one is short-changed,” the statement read in part.

On his part, the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Hameed Benco, said the organized labour in the state is very pleased with the Governor for approving the ₦77,000 in consultation with labour leaders, which today is the highest in the country.

Benco noted that some states that have implemented the new minimum wage are paying ₦70,000, while some pay ₦70,250 or less.

He also mentioned that the government has graciously approved the submission of labour and that the new basic salary should not be taxed.

In the same vein, Comrade Akeem Lasisi of the TUC and his counterpart, Comrade Isa Olude of the JNC, commended the government for being worker-friendly.

They noted that consequential adjustments for pensioners and other matters will be announced after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

Nigerians in darkness as national grid collapses again

Good news for Ogun workers as Dapo Abiodun approves ₦77k minimum wage

Edo Election: PDP files petition to reclaim its 'stolen mandate'

PDP accuses Aiyedatiwa of deceiving Ondo workers with ₦73k minimum wage offer

Police charge 4 bloggers again over alleged cybercrime involving GTCO

Budget minister's scorecard surfaces amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

6 Dead, 5 injured in multiple vehicle accident in Oyo State

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso's leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

CAF releases statement as Nigeria's Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

'He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

