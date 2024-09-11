Abiodun asks Ogun workers to take 2 days off in a week as fuel price hike bites

The State Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya, in a statement said officers on GL 15 to 17 were however to maintain the weekly one-day off-duty arrangement in place earlier.

“The gesture is aimed at further easing the burden on the teeming workers who now face more significant challenges commuting to work.

“It is also expected to translate to substantial relief while also enhancing service delivery through a more motivated and energised workforce,” he said.

Onasanya described Governor Abiodun as highly committed to the welfare of workers.

He pointed out that the current extension to two days of off-work for grade level 01 to 14 staff would further reduce the financial burden on workers and increase productivity.

Onasanya then urged all accounting officers to immediately implement the policy in their respective ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) by working out the modalities.

”This is to ensure that the off-day system is scheduled in such a way that service delivery is not compromised,” the Head of Service said.