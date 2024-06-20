Gov Abiodun allocates farmlands to 26 Ogun lawmakers to boost food security

Abiodun presented letters of allocation on Thursday to the lawmakers in his office in Abeokuta to commemorate the first anniversary of the 10th Assembly.

The governor said that the gesture was to make them contribute towards making the state the food basket of the country.

“I recall that I had promised to allocate agricultural land to all the Ogun State legislators as part of our food security and agricultural resurgence initiative, which is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” I am glad to present to you the letters of allocation for the speaker and the 25 members of the House of Assembly.

” I hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity to ensure that you begin to grow what you eat and eat what you grow.

” This will be your way of ensuring the fulfilment of our desire to make Ogun state the food basket of the nation,” he said.

Abiodun lauded the assembly members for their commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance and the welfare of the citizens.

He observed that their dedication to legislative excellence had been instrumental in driving the progress and development of the state.

The governor emphasised that the lawmaker had in the last year passed numerous bills and resolutions aimed at improving the lives of the people.

Abiodun noted that their tireless efforts, unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit with the executive had made the state one of the best in the country.

Earlier, the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, described the last year as turbulent and filled with tension but maintained that the desire to give the people a purposeful representation saw them through the turbulent period.

Elemide lauded the governor for embarking on the complete renovation and restoration of the assembly complex.