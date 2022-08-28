Gov AbdulRazaq mourns Kwara Perm Sec, Alaya
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has expressed sadness over the death of Hajia Sidikat Bola Alaya, who until her death, was the Permanent Secretary at the state Ministry of Tertiary Education.
“It is with sadness but absolute trust in the judgment of our creator that we receive the passing of this great bureaucrat and serving Permanent Secretary in the Kwara Ministry of Tertiary Education.
“The sudden death of this hard working and brilliant bureaucrat is a great depletion in the ranks of the state’s workforce, especially the leadership cadre of which she was.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and all our dutiful civil servants in the state at this lonely moment.
“We beseech Allah, exalted is He, to grant Hajia Alaya Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort her family.
“We all take solace in her being one of our best whose memory of commitment to duty and service to humanity will remain evergreen,” said AbdulRazaq.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng