Gov AbdulRazaq mourns Kwara Perm Sec, Alaya

“It is with sadness but absolute trust in the judgment of our creator that we receive the passing of this great bureaucrat and serving Permanent Secretary in the Kwara Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“The sudden death of this hard working and brilliant bureaucrat is a great depletion in the ranks of the state’s workforce, especially the leadership cadre of which she was.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and all our dutiful civil servants in the state at this lonely moment.

“We beseech Allah, exalted is He, to grant Hajia Alaya Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort her family.