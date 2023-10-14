Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

The State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, stated this at a Roundtable on ‘Mainstreaming Girl Child Education in Kaduna state, Challenges and Policy Recommendations for Families and Government’.

The Commissioner was represented by Dorcas Tanko, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roundtable, held on Saturday in Kaduna, was organised by Kukah Centre in partnership with HJDP Church and Society.

Salisu said the training was to promote digital inclusion and enable women and girls in the state to leverage technology for economic development and improving the lots of the girl child.

“An educated girl can only grow through literate a mother who has a greater chance of breaking the circle of social vices by passing on good and sound knowledge to her daughters and children.

“Learning helps the girl child to break the shackles of exclusion and to avert the challenges of illiteracy and poverty.

“By providing the girl child with education they become relevant to the nation and its development,” the commissioner added.

Salisu added that the Kaduna state government remained committed to eliminating challenges for girls in accessing education in every field.

“The state government has invested in schools and teachers to give our children, especially the girls, decent education in line with World Bank practices with intervention such as 12 years free education from primary to completing secondary school”.

Earlier, the Programme Officer, Kukah Center Kaduna, Methodius Karfe noted that the aim of the roundtable was to mainstream girl child education and create a community where people can live without exclusion, particularly the girl child.

“It is also to educate parents on the importance of girl child education,” he added.

In her remarks, Dr Josephine Alex-Abedo of Mehan Global Initiative said there was a need to uplift girl child education to overcome the challenge high rate of girls out of school.

“We have a lot to do there,” he said and urged parents to always monitor their children and encourage them to pursue their education.

The Head of Education at Hope for the Village Child Foundation, Mrs Ruth Barrera, said security challenges around the country were a major challenge to girl child education.

Barrera said gender-based violence also prevents the girl child from getting access to educational opportunities.

“The way forward to address some of the challenges is for the government to implement policies on the ground that will ensure the girl child has access to school."

She opined that religious and traditional leaders also have a critical role to play in encouraging girl child education in their communities.