Good Friday: Clerics enjoin Nigerians to eschew evil, embrace peace

Pastor Glorious Abu, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ the Wonderful Parish, Lugbe, has enjoined Nigerians to eschew evil and embrace peace in the spirit of Easter.

Abu, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja in commemoration of the Good Friday, said Jesus triumphed over his traducers “because he committed everything into God’s hands”.

The cleric advised Nigerians to emulate Christ and submit all their supplications to him.

He urged Nigerians to talk to God and commit everything into His hands for the country to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

According to him, Nigerians would triumph because Jesus will take control of the affairs of the country.

Abu, who described Good Friday as the trial of Jesus, said the cross is the revelation of the truth, justice and mercy.

Similarly, Rev. William Okoye, General Overseer, All Christians Mission Fellowship, reaffirmed that Jesus Christ is the only hope for mankind.

Okoye said that God created man in His own image, with the hope of serving Him, but it is a pity that men fell short of the Glory of God, by transgressing against Him.

According to the cleric, God cursed both Adam and Eve, including Satan and the curse persists on humans and animals till date.

“In the book of Eziekiel, The Lord says ‘The soul that sinneth shall surely die.’

“And the Bible tells us in the book of Romans that the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus”.

“But Glory be to God that has shown mercy unto the whole world, by giving us His only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.

“If anyone be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things have passed away, they have become new,” he said.

Rev Okoye also charged Christians to move closer to Christ and turn a leaf in Him, by genuinely repenting of their sins, so that the death and resurrection of Christ on the cross, would not be in futility.

He urged Nigerians to utilise this period to pray for national security, embrace peaceful coexistence across the country and eschew evil.

NAN reports that Christians celebrate Good Friday to commemorate the death of Jesus on the cross for our sins.

