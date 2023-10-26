Gombe residents believe Tinubu's court victory good for Nigeria’s unity

They stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to the Court’s verdict, on Thursday in Gombe.

According to them, a contrary decision by the court could threaten the prevailing peace and the unity of the country.

Victor Laima, a Gombe-based lawyer, said he did not expect a different verdict in view of the need to ensure the unity of the nation.

Laima said that any judgment that might disrupt peace and stability should rather be avoided because the unity of the country remained sacrosanct to all stakeholders.

“This is what I expected, I didn’t expect anything different.

“Because any judgement that will bring about any crisis, I don’t think the judiciary would allow it.

“A sitting president of the country is difficult to unseat just look at the history; we must talk about Nigeria before talking of who is the president.

“So for peace to reign, for tranquillity and stability of the country, I didn’t see any change from what the Supreme Court and what other courts have decided,” he said.

The legal luminary noted that any contrary judgement could have resulted in some unpleasant happenings and affected the peace and tranquillity being enjoyed by Nigerians.

He advised all stakeholders to give President Bola Tinubu a chance to deliver on his mandate.

“Almost everybody has come to accept that the current administration is being fair to everybody except for the removal of fuel subsidy that came without an alternative to cushion subsequent the impact on most citizens.

“Look at the appointments, you see that the President surprised everyone by carrying everyone along.

“I think the present administration can be given a chance to deliver on its mandate.”

On his part, Haruna Abdullahi, a businessman said the judgement was good for the unity and advancement of democracy in the country.

Abdullahi said a contrary verdict could result in turmoil and negate the democratic gains in Nigeria.

Also commenting, Richard Alfred, said the verdict should be perceived as a good step in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Alfred said Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi should be commended for choosing the court and not violence to address their grievances, “this showed that we are making progress democratically.”