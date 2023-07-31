ADVERTISEMENT
Gombe, Bauchi slash transport fare to cushion effect of subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

DG of Press Affairs of the state noted that measures are being put in place to ease transportation burden on the people occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)
Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe said this while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on status of state owned transport companies.

According to him, measures are being put in place to ease transportation burden on the people occasioned by fuel subsidy removal. He said the company maintained a functional fleet providing effective transport services to boost business activities, ensure comfort and safety of passengers.

He said that governor, Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has transformed the transportation sector in the state since assumption of office. Uba-Misili said the administration had procured 90 buses between 2019 and 2022 to add to the company’s fleet.

The governor’s aide said the state government also subsidised transportation fare to ensure that residents were able to travel without financial burden.

The state government has subsidised transportation fare just as fertilisers and inputs to assist residents and other Nigerians accessing the state.

“There is subsidy because Gombe Line charge about 9,000 for passengers travelling to Abuja as against 25,000 charge by commercial vehicle operators, and 13,000 or 14,000 charge by the regular motor parks for the same route.

“This is also part of the palliative measures being rolled out by the government just like the GO-CARES,” he said.

Mr Abubakar Yusuf, a passenger, lauded the gesture, adding that, “I commend the state government for reinvigorating the state-owned transport company, especially with the new buses and subsidised fare”.

Similarly, the Bauchi State Government has procured 30 vehicles for the state owned Yankari Express Transport Corporation. The Chairman of the company, Alin Bababa, said the company planned to set up motor parks across the senatorial zones to ease transportation difficulties.

The measure, he said, was part of effort to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. According to him, the company has reintroduced inter-city bus services at subsidised fare in major towns across the state.

The zonal motor parks will enable passengers to travel to other places without coming to Bauchi metropolis.

“It is part of strategies to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on our citizens, especially students,” he said.

However, some residents of Dutse in Jigawa have called for the revival of the state owned comatose transport company, “Jigawa Sunrise”, to enhance transportation services. They decried lack of public transportation in Dutse and other major towns in the state, adding that the trend forced them to rely on commercial motorcycle riders.

Abubakar Adamu, a civil servant, said the call was imperative to transform the company and mitigate the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens. He said that most of the workers resorted to trekking to their offices as they could not afford exorbitant transport fare.

Corroborating Adamu, a resident, Halima Aminu, said the revival of the company would reduce transport fare and encourage competition in the sector. Correspondent of NAN, who visited the company’s office in Dutse, reports that it has been not been in operation for many years.

A former staff of the company, who preferred anonymity, said the management of the company were making effort to enable it to resume operation soon. When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Sagir Musa, said that plans were underway to support the people and mitigate hardships occasioned by subsidy removal.

He said the State Executive Council (SEC) on July 28, deliberated on how to come up with sound policies and programmes to support the people. This, he said, was in line with the Federal Government’s directives for states to come up with initiatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on people of the state.

The state governor, Umar Namadi has directed the Ministry of Information to come up with plans to support all category of people in the state,”

