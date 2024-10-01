God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

Ortom disclosed on Tuesday in Makurdi when People’s Democracy Party (PDP) G-14 members paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that G-14 members are elders of the PDP in the 14 Tiv-speaking local government areas in Benue.

The former governor said that he had no option but to respect God’s wish.

He admitted that he failed to consult God before joining the 2023 election, hence his defeat.

Ortom stated that the PDP was determined to take over the Benue Government House in 2027.

“I’m not contesting the 2027 election. I knew why I lost the election in 2023. I didn’t consult God. My people purchased the forms for me, and I accepted them without consulting God.

“God has revealed everything to me. He has asked me to wait for him,” he said.

Ortom further disclosed that while serving the state as governor, he made far-reaching sacrifices, including abandoning his family and friends at some point for state matters.

The former governor promised to continue to support the party, adding that no one’s ambition should be above the interest of the party.

According to him, after he left office, he wanted to go on sabbatical, but the elders objected.

Ortom said nobody has the powers to disband the revered PDP G-14 group, not even him as the leader of the party.

“As a leader of the party in the state, I lack the powers to dissolve the group. So nobody can disband this group.

“G-14 is the elders forum of the PDP in Benue. If anything must happen, I must know first because I am the leader,” he said.

On the forthcoming congresses, he said, the national secretariat had already approved the ward and local government congresses of Benue, adding that the state congress would be held on October 3rd.

He said he had already spoken to Sen. Gabriel Suswam and Sen. Abba Moro, and they agreed to encourage consensus as much as they could because they were in opposition.

The Chairman of PDP G-14, Dr Laha Dzever, declared full support for the Ortom-led leadership.

Dzever said that they came to again pledge their support for his leadership and promised to work for the peace and unity of the party.

The chairman stated that in politics there must be occasional disagreements, stressing that the current internal squabble in the party would only make it stronger.

He commended Ortom for his relentless efforts in making sure that the PDP remained a major and united party in the state.

On their purported dissolution, Dzever said that nobody selected the group, which was formed in 2015 as part of our efforts to ensure that the party did not collapse after losing elections.