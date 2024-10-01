ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ortom says the PDP is determined to take over the Benue Government House in 2027.

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom
Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom

Recommended articles

Ortom disclosed on Tuesday in Makurdi when People’s Democracy Party (PDP) G-14 members paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that G-14 members are elders of the PDP in the 14 Tiv-speaking local government areas in Benue.

The former governor said that he had no option but to respect God’s wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted that he failed to consult God before joining the 2023 election, hence his defeat.

Ortom stated that the PDP was determined to take over the Benue Government House in 2027.

“I’m not contesting the 2027 election. I knew why I lost the election in 2023. I didn’t consult God. My people purchased the forms for me, and I accepted them without consulting God.

“God has revealed everything to me. He has asked me to wait for him,” he said.

Ortom further disclosed that while serving the state as governor, he made far-reaching sacrifices, including abandoning his family and friends at some point for state matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor promised to continue to support the party, adding that no one’s ambition should be above the interest of the party.

According to him, after he left office, he wanted to go on sabbatical, but the elders objected.

Ortom said nobody has the powers to disband the revered PDP G-14 group, not even him as the leader of the party.

“As a leader of the party in the state, I lack the powers to dissolve the group. So nobody can disband this group.

“G-14 is the elders forum of the PDP in Benue. If anything must happen, I must know first because I am the leader,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the forthcoming congresses, he said, the national secretariat had already approved the ward and local government congresses of Benue, adding that the state congress would be held on October 3rd.

He said he had already spoken to Sen. Gabriel Suswam and Sen. Abba Moro, and they agreed to encourage consensus as much as they could because they were in opposition.

The Chairman of PDP G-14, Dr Laha Dzever, declared full support for the Ortom-led leadership.

Dzever said that they came to again pledge their support for his leadership and promised to work for the peace and unity of the party.

The chairman stated that in politics there must be occasional disagreements, stressing that the current internal squabble in the party would only make it stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended Ortom for his relentless efforts in making sure that the PDP remained a major and united party in the state.

On their purported dissolution, Dzever said that nobody selected the group, which was formed in 2015 as part of our efforts to ensure that the party did not collapse after losing elections.

“The only person that can disband us is the leader of the party in the state, and that is Chief Ortom. You alone can only disband what you have formed.” He said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

God told me not to contest any election in 2027 – Ortom

Nigeria has made progress in spite of challenges — Uzodinma

Nigeria has made progress in spite of challenges — Uzodinma

Ogun Police praise youths for avoiding planned protests, maintaining peace

Ogun Police praise youths for avoiding planned protests, maintaining peace

Diri promises 1,000 affordable housing units, pipe-borne water across 8 LGAs

Diri promises 1,000 affordable housing units, pipe-borne water across 8 LGAs

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

FRSC recovers ₦8.6 million from accident scene in Kaduna, 2 injured

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Ndigbo in Lagos APC lauds Tinubu on proposed national youth conference

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Kano residents ignore nationwide protests, continue normal activities

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Tinubu orders integrity tests on dams nationwide to prevent future flood disasters

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

NNPC boss Kyari told to deliver Port Harcourt refinery by September