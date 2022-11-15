RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘God bless PDP’: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s gaffe in Plateau

Bayo Wahab

Some party members expressed shock as Tinubu shouted 'God bless PD...'

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Thisday)
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Tinubu while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state committed a blunder that instantly became a talking point on social media.

While concluding his speech, the presidential candidate of the APC said: “God bless PD…” he, however, corrected himself and said: “God bless APC.”

In the video circulating on Twitter, some of the broom-waving party members around Tinubu were shocked to hear the presidential candidate yell 'God bless PD...'

The video of the rally has been shared by many Nigerians on Twitter with tweeps sharing their thoughts about the blunder.

Below are some of the reactions to Tinubu’s gaffe.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

