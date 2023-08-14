Global technological advancement demands digitally strategic leaders – UK firm

Speaking on the forthcoming leadership development programme of TEXEM, Lucas said that in the ever-evolving digital age landscape, the need for strategic leadership has become more critical than ever.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, www.texem.co.uk, she said the programme “Leadership For Success In A Digital Age” will take place from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, at the prestigious Double Tree by Hilton, London Elstree.

“The relentless pace of technological advancements and the constant influx of information demands a new breed of leaders who can navigate the complexities of the digital era.

“To thrive in this digital age, strategic leadership is not just an option; it is an absolute necessity,” it asserted.

According to the statement, the programme offers an exclusive opportunity for executive directors, non-executive directors, CEOs, chief investment officers, COOs and top managers to unlock the full potential of strategic leadership.

It affirmed that the programme will also drive their organisations to success in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The TEXEM UK statement noted that staying ahead in the digital age “requires more than just an understanding of cutting-edge technology”.

It added that the programme focuses on empowering participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to become exceptional leaders who can drive their organisations to unparalleled success.

The programme will offer actionable insights that will help leaders harness the opportunities of President Tinubu’s proposed policy of creating one million digital jobs. Another key highlight of the programme is the involvement of eminent and notable experts, each renowned in their respective fields.

Participants will build their social capital via enduring relationships with other participants. Another benefit of participating is that leaders will enhance their digital credentials for better decisions.

During the TEXEM programme, leaders will challenge assumptions and gain fresh insights into leading effectively in a fast-paced and increasingly complex world. The faculty includes Prof. John Peters, a former chair of the Association of MBAs that accredits Harvard, Standford and London Business School.

He brings unparalleled strategic acumen from his experience as a soldier and prisoner of war. There is also Prof. Paul Griffith, the world’s first Professor of Management to lead a team to launch a rocket into space, offering unique insights into leadership and innovation in volatile times.

Oxford alumnus Prof. Roger Delves, who was a global board director at the age of 30 and consistently help organisations to win, is also a faculty. Sir James Duddridge, a Member of the UK Parliament and former Minister who has served under the cabinet of three Prime ministers with a wealth of experience in strategic decision-making, will also speak.

These illustrious faculty will leverage TEXEM’s methodology and deploy diverse learning tools, including discussions, role-play, presentations, company visits, short videos, and games, to foster a rich and immersive learning experience.

“Our methodology, which involves case studies and tested approaches, will enhance your cognitive skills, analytical rigour, and decision-making capabilities.

“Moreover, it will strengthen your interpersonal skills, stakeholder engagement credentials, communication prowess, leadership quotient, and team spirit,” the statement announced.

The statement quoted testimonials from previous participants on the impact of TEXEM’s programmes.

Sonya Ogunkuade, Hon. Commissioner and Special Assistant to the President said; “I’ve enjoyed the presentations of the consultants. I’ve enjoyed the practicability of the consultants. They bring in life examples in all their presentations”.

Prof. Olatunde Atusanya, Hon. Commissioner Tax Appeal Tribunal also endorsed TEXEM saying “…TEXEM, is a good platform for advancing leadership training.

