Global Fund approves $1 billion for Nigeria’s fight against TB, malaria

Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Bassey said Dr Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, the Country Portfolio Manager in Nigeria, said this when Global Fund team, led by Ayo Ipinmoye, Acting Chairman of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism for Nigeria, visited SGF Senator George Akume in his office.

“The Global Fund has approved about $1 billion for Nigeria as part of its grant to assist the country in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), malaria, and HIV/AIDS for the next three years with the implementation plan commencing from January 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bassey quoted Nouboussi as saying that Nigeria is the highest beneficiary of the Global Fund grants out of approximately 110 countries of the world.

“Global Fund is working with Country Coordinating Mechanism in ensuring equitable disbursement of fund to countries affected in the fight against tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria around the globe," the statement said.

Nouboussi, therefore, sought the support of the SGF to ensure speedy implementation of the funding to Nigeria in the fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in the country.

He commended the Federal Government for the success it recorded in the fight against the three health challenges, particularly tuberculosis.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nigeria is one of the countries that have made tremendous progress in the treatment of tuberculosis.

Responding, Akume thanked the organisation for its contributions in stemming the tide of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country.

He sought more intervention from the fund so that the successes recorded in mitigating the three diseases would be sustained.

“Your intervention in TB and malaria are very much welcome. I also learnt that you also intervened against AIDS, I know it has really gone down, but there are some little signs that it has not yet eliminated,”

The SGF assured that the Global Fund of its commitment to fight against the tripartite diseases and optimal utilisation of the funds dedicated for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that his office would continue to collaborate with the organisation to ensure the implementation of the intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, is an international financing/partnership organisation that aims to attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.