ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Samson Toromade

Senators are believed to currently receive ₦‎200 million annually to execute constituency projects.

Gbenga Daniel was a state governor for eight years before he became a senator 12 years later [Twitter/@JustusOGD]
Gbenga Daniel was a state governor for eight years before he became a senator 12 years later [Twitter/@JustusOGD]

Recommended articles

By law, federal lawmakers get allocations in the annual budget to execute zonal intervention projects in their constituencies. Even though the process has been plagued for years by a lack of transparency, senators are believed to receive ₦‎200 million annually to execute these projects.

The lawmakers don't get the funds directly and are only mandated to identify useful projects for their constituents, but critics believe they have an undue influence on who gets awarded the contracts, leaving room for corruption.

Despite the cloud over the administration of constituency projects, Daniel, currently the senator representing Ogun East, said the fund needs to be increased to make life easier for lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor said his position is based on the wrong perception Nigerians have about what the roles of lawmakers should be. He noted that the job of a lawmaker should primarily be about making laws, but constituents are more interested in projects they can see with their eyes.

"The level of poverty is so that they just say, 'Look, the governor is doing his job; you too as a senator, what are you bringing home? Where are the roads you're tarring? What have you facilitated?'

"When you're not able to do that, you better be sure that from your allowances, you're doing a lot of things," he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) shakes hands with Senator Gbenga Daniel (right). The 10th National Assembly was inaugurated in June 2023 [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) shakes hands with Senator Gbenga Daniel (right). The 10th National Assembly was inaugurated in June 2023 [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The constituency projects allocation was first introduced in 1999 after lawmakers complained about their constituents demanding to see the dividends of democracy in their immediate environments.

Daniel lamented that he would not be perceived as a successful lawmaker if he doesn't have projects to show during his time in office. He said this explains why he doesn't support slashing the allowances of lawmakers because they have to satisfy their people somehow, even from their own private pockets.

"I think going forward, what may happen is the possibility of looking at the law again and ensuring that, for these constituency projects, a lot more is given to lawmakers, because that's the only thing people want to hear," he said.

Daniel made waves last week after he wrote the current Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, requesting the payment of his pension as a former governor be suspended while he's a senator.

He was inaugurated into the National Assembly last month, 12 years after he left office as governor, a position he filled for eight years between 2003 and 2011.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies