Gbajabiamila wants Nigerians to learn from Tinubu as he clocks 71

The speaker said in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday that Tinubu had demonstrated democratic credentials over the years and ought to be celebrated by well-meaning Nigerians.

He described the president-elect as a dogged and determined fighter for a just society, and "a man of the people".

The lawmaker also said he was elated that Tinubu finally fulfilled his ambition of becoming Nigeria's president.

According to him, his victory at the presidential and National Assembly elections, held on February 25, was a well-deserved birthday gift.

Tinubu's emergence as president, Gbajabiamila said, was against all odds, noting that God Almighty, indeed, favoured and granted him victory.

Gbajabiamila said as one of those who had been under Tinubu’s school of politics and mentoring, he was not surprised that the president-elect remained focused and unwavering throughout the presidential contest.

"I celebrate our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday. Tinubu has proved over the years to be an uncommon democrat who always works assiduously for Nigeria to be great.

"We all thank God for the life of the president-elect, and we pray that He continues to grant him good health to achieve his desire for a better Nigeria.

"The story of Asiwaju is one that every Nigerian, young and old, should study carefully and learn from.

"Here is a man that worked against all odds to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC. Even more daunting was his emergence as president-elect elect.

"Trust Asiwaju, he weathered the storm and scaled through all the hurdles to emerge victorious.

"That is the kind of man Nigeria is lucky to have at this time. For those of us that have known Asiwaju for decades, we are sure he would not disappoint Nigeria and Nigerians," he said.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu had carved a niche for himself not only in Nigeria and Africa, but also in the entire world.

According to him, most developing democracies now have the task of learning from the president-elect's emergence.