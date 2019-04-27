Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs in a statement on Saturday said the maintenance led to the total shutdown of the four power generating plants on April 25.

Mbah said the maintenance on the pipeline was reportedly caused by a leakage discovered on the Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline system.

She also said that prior to the incident, Omotosho National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP) and Olorunsogo NIPP were already out due to gas supply issues.

She, however, said NGC had begun works to repair the gas pipeline and restore normal supply to the affected power plants.

“Presently, repairs have been completed and the pipeline is currently being pressurised prior to resumption of gas supply to the affected power stations’’

She said TCN had diverted about 312MW of electricity from the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line which tripped by 23:14 hours on April 23 to Omotosho–Ikeja West and Ayede-Ikeja 330kV transmission lines.

The TCN spokesperson attributed the diversion to on-going repair works on the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line.

She said the tripping was caused by a transmission line cut between Ofofu and Okada towns, noting that TCN engineers are making concerted efforts to complete repair works on the transmission line.

She, however, said the diversion had also reduced the load shedding in Lagos axis.

“Due to the diversion of the load from the line to the two transmission lines equally feeding Lagos axis, load shedding in Lagos axis was minimised to about 280MW at the first instance.’’

She, however, said with the attendant gas supply issues and sudden gas leakage problem, load shedding had increased considerably.

Mbah said TCN regrets the inconveniences, but assured that power supply would return to normal as soon as normal gas supply is restored to the affected power stations and transmission repair work completed.