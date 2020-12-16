The leakage of gas from a pipeline has caused panic in the Magboro area of Lagos State.

Many residents of the area, located along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as well as motorists, ran for safety after the leakage started early on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The loud hissing sound has driven many people out of the area and caused traffic gridlock.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the pipeline was ruptured by construction workers in the area.

"The line has been shut down and the area cordoned off while motorists are being diverted," LASEMA said.

Details later.