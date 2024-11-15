ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gas cylinder explosion damages 6 vehicles at filling station, no lives lost

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in the state has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Gas explosion damages 6 vehicles in Katsina – Police
Gas explosion damages 6 vehicles in Katsina – Police

Recommended articles

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Friday.

He said that on November 15, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters and promptly the DPO led a team in collaboration with the military, to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon arrival, operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station, along Kagadama-Magamar Jibia road.

“The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimise property damage, successfully quenching the fire.

“Six motor vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no life was lost,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadiq-Aliyu explained that further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Commission handover 22,307 out-of-school children to FCT for enrollment

Commission handover 22,307 out-of-school children to FCT for enrollment

Gas cylinder explosion damages 6 vehicles at filling station, no lives lost

Gas cylinder explosion damages 6 vehicles at filling station, no lives lost

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Olalere Olayinka [NAN]

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA [Presidency]

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes [Twitter:NAF]

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes