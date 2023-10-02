Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu
Shehu emphasised that no past government had faced the level of economic hardship that Buhari’s administration confronted.
Recommended articles
In an exclusive interview with the BBC Hausa Service, Shehu dismissed allegations that Buhari’s administration was responsible for the current economic challenges in the country.
Shehu emphasised that no past government had faced the level of economic hardship that Buhari’s administration confronted, attributing these challenges to the sharp decline in oil prices and the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Despite these formidable challenges, Buhari was able to steer the economy out of crisis,” Shehu affirmed.
Shehu’s comments followed recent statements made by the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, who claimed that her husband, President Bola Tinubu, inherited a damaged economy from the Buhari administration.
Tinubu acknowledged the difficulties but clarified that her husband was not a magician, promising that he would work tirelessly to address the nation’s problems.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng