My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

Addressing the recent uproar caused by a triple surge in fuel prices, sharp devaluation of the naira, and a soaring 25 percent inflation rate, the First Lady acknowledged the populace's concerns. She stated that the government inherited significant issues, urging citizens to understand the complexity of the situation.

"We are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged," Tinubu affirmed. "My husband is not a magician. He is committed to rebuilding our nation, brick by brick. Have faith; the best is yet to come for us."