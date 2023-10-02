ADVERTISEMENT
My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

Ima Elijah

She stated that the government inherited significant issues, urging citizens to understand the complexity of the situation.

Remi-Tinubu on Independence Day [Premium Times]
Addressing the recent uproar caused by a triple surge in fuel prices, sharp devaluation of the naira, and a soaring 25 percent inflation rate, the First Lady acknowledged the populace's concerns. She stated that the government inherited significant issues, urging citizens to understand the complexity of the situation.

"We are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged," Tinubu affirmed. "My husband is not a magician. He is committed to rebuilding our nation, brick by brick. Have faith; the best is yet to come for us."

The reassurance comes in the wake of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) jointly declaring an indefinite strike starting October 3. The unions cited the government's alleged failure to address their concerns, spanning various sectors from aviation and healthcare to education and banking.

