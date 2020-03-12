Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged South-West governors to declare two days public holiday in celebration of the Eledumare Festival across the region.

Gani made the appeal at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday to unveil the series of programmes scheduled for the 2020 edition of Eledumare Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is one of the festivals being celebrated annually by Aare Onakakanfo in the annual calendar of the foundation.

Adams, who is also the Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), reiterated the need for the six states to promote the core values of the Yoruba race.

He said: “I am appealing to all the governors and religious leaders in the region to join us to celebrate Eledumare Festival.

“I urge all the state governors to as a matter of fact, declare two days as public holiday annually for the celebration of Eledumare Festival across the South-West region.

“For us, Eledumare Festival has transformed the image of OPC, it has brought peace and tranquility to us.

“Eledumare has rewarded all our efforts, either physically or spiritually, by transforming the image of OPC from bad to good patriotic Nigerians and thus becoming the most vibrant organisation in the South-West.

Aare onakakanfo said he was making a case for cultural rebirth and transformation as they celebrate the festival this year.

Adams said he was making a case for the development of the tourism destination across the South-West.

According to him, I am imploring all our brothers, families and friends to join us as we celebrate God, the Eledumare for the next 21 days.

Gani, therefore, expressed dissatisfaction over the entrenchment of foreign culture in all facets.