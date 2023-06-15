Ganduje seeks court intervention to halt EFCC probe

Ganduje is seeking protection from the EFCC's inquiry into a series of videos that allegedly depict him receiving substantial amounts of dollars from a contractor.

In response to public outcry over the video, the Kano House of Assembly established a committee to investigate the alleged bribery, but the committee has yet to submit its report.

Ganduje's legal action, filed by the Attorney General during his tenure, is based on Section 1 (1) of the 1999 constitution. The suit argues that since the state lawmakers have already conducted an investigation into the video clips, pursuant to their powers under Section 128 of the 1999 constitution, any further interrogation of the former State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Chairman and former Accountant General would be illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor seeks a declaration from the court that a pending case (No: CV/1598/2021) between himself and Jaafar Jafaar & Anor before the FCT High Court challenges the authenticity of the video.

The suit argues that until the FCT High Court in Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Y. Halilu, reaches a decision on the matter, the EFCC should refrain from exercising its investigative powers under Sections 6, 7, and 13 of the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004 (CFCC ACT).