RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ganduje pardons 10 death row inmates, 80 others from Kano Correctional Centres

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has granted pardon to about 90 inmates across the Correctional Centres in Kano, in celebration of the Holy Eid el Kabir celebration.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. [Daily Trust]

A statement from the Kano Command of The Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr Musbahu Lawal, made this known on Saturday.

Recommended articles

It said that the inmates were pardoned and released based on various categories of offences.

“About 77 inmates’ fines were settled and compensated while 10 inmates on Death Row (IDR) were also pardoned by the governor.“

Amongst the 10 on death row, three were sentenced to life imprisonment, including a female inmate, the statement said.

The Correctional authority attested to the good behavior and dedication of the freed inmates, towards their reformation programmes and had shown remorse for their crimes.

The statement further revealed that in addition to the freedom, Ganduje offered them N5,000 each, to serve as transport fare.

The Comptroller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Mr Sulaiman Inuwa, commended the governor on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for the relentless support and assistance to the command over time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since inception, the Ganduje administration had made it a tradition to visit the correctional centres for Sallah celebration.

It was gathered that Ganduje donated cows, rams, and rice to the inmates, to celebrate the Eid.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Ganduje pardons 10 death row inmates, 80 others from Kano Correctional Centres

Ganduje pardons 10 death row inmates, 80 others from Kano Correctional Centres

Soludo, Peter Obi felicitate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

Soludo, Peter Obi felicitate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

Sokoto govt spends N28.7m on cows to feed orphans on Sallah day

Sokoto govt spends N28.7m on cows to feed orphans on Sallah day

Expose criminals among you - Buhari challenges Nigerians

Expose criminals among you - Buhari challenges Nigerians

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari