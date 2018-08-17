Eid-El-Kabir: Ganduje orders payment of August salaries to workers

news

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered immediate release of August 2018 salaries to state and local government workers.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the measure was to enable civil servants and their families enjoy the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

He said the gesture was also in line with the governor’s commitment to improve the welfare of workers in the state.

The commissioner enjoined all banks to ensure that workers access their salaries with ease and they should clear with their banks if they had any problem.

He expressed the hope that the workers would reciprocate the good gesture and be more dedicated in the discharge of their duties.

The commissioner also rejoiced with the civil servants ahead of the festival and urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the nation.