Ganduje calls for special prayers as he prepares to leave office after 8 years

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Friday.

Ganduje said while his administration has entrenched policies that guarantee peace in the last eight years, there is a need for its consolidation through fervent prayers.

He also commended the people of the state for their support to the administration which enables the execution of laudable development programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) won the Kano State election with 1,019,602 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes. Yusuf is to be sworn in on Monday.

NAN reports that Ganduje, on Wednesday, presented the 2023 transition report to Yusuf.

During a short meeting held at the Kano Government House, Ante Chamber Hall, Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, reiterated his readiness to ensure a hitch-free transition.