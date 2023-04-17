Ganduje begs for forgiveness, says ‘I’ve forgiven those who wrong me’

Ganduje spoke at a Ramadan lecture series at Al Furqan Juma’at Mosque located at Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

The governor said he has forgiven those who wrong him and they should reciprocate same by forgiving him.

“I’ve forgiven anyone who at one time disparaged my person and my character for whatever reasons, and on my part, I equally beg or seek for your forgiveness for all that I’ve done wrong to you,” Ganduje said.

He said the inspiration was drawn from the position of Islam, adding that “as espoused by the leader of this Mosque, forgiveness occupies a prime spot in our religion”.

“My tenure as governor of Kano state has come to an end, and this is a farewell greeting. I wish you all the best.

“For those who we have wronged, forgive us, on my part I’ve forgiven those who wronged me no matter the weight of the offence."