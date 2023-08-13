ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai misses son's wedding amidst ministerial drama

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Senate has refused to clear El-Rufai and two other nominees for ministerial appointments over concerns bordering on national security.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

Bello, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations, married his second wife, Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, at a private Nikah in the nation’s capital.

The new bride is the daughter of a former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger States, Col. Habibu Shuaibu.

Kaduna State governor Uba Sani, whom Bello served as a legislative aide when the governor was a senator, stood in as the father of the day, Daily Trust reports.

This comes amid reports that the former governor had jetted out of the country after he pulled out of the ministerial race.

Recall that the senate had on Monday, August 7, 2023, confirmed 45 out of the 48 nominees of President Bola Tinubu for ministerial appointment.

However, among the three nominees whose confirmations were withheld were El-Rufai and two others – Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, explained that the trio couldn't be confirmed because the Senate was awaiting their security clearance.

Meanwhile, the former governor had an audience with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, after which he jetted out of the country with sources saying he was off to Europe.

Reports also emerged that El-Rufai had recommended to the President another person from Kaduna to take his ministerial nomination, but the presidency has remained mute on that.

