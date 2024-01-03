ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

Bayo Wahab

The National University Commission labelled the blacklisted foreign universities as ‘degree mills.’

Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Credit: Punch Newspapers)
Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

Recommended articles

The development followed a recent investigative report on how a Daily Nigerian reporter went undercover to bag a university degree from a university in Cotonou in six weeks and participated in the NYSC scheme.

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education had on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Togo and Benin Republic universities.

In a statement on its website, the National University Commission labelled the blacklisted foreign universities as ‘degree mills.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part, “The under-listed “degree mills” have not been licensed by the Federal Government and have therefore been closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The affected institutions include five universities from the United States, three from the Republic of Benin, six from the United Kingdom, and three from Ghana.

Below is the list of the 18 foreign universities the Federal Government banned from operating within its borders.

1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The International University, Missouri, USA, Kano and Lagos Study Centres, or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

4. Collumbus University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

5. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

6. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

7. London External Studies UK operating anywhere in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

9. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria.

10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.

11. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its campuses in Nigeria.

12. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Irish University Business School London, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

14. University of Education, Winneba Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

15. Cape Coast University, Ghana, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic, operating anywhere in Nigeria.

17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

BREAKING: Atiku set to run for president again in 2027 despite past setbacks

I owe no one an apology for supporting Diri's re-election - Ex-President Jonathan

I owe no one an apology for supporting Diri's re-election - Ex-President Jonathan

Apply stricter measures to tackle corruption in 2024 - CAN urges Federal Govt

Apply stricter measures to tackle corruption in 2024 - CAN urges Federal Govt

See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

See list of the 18 foreign universities FG banned over fake degrees

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

Tinubu shuts down Buhari-era TSA revenue collection system

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

6,000 persons benefit from ₦132m Zakkat in Hadejia Emirate - Spokesperson

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Hope Uzodimma urges CAN to pray for President Tinubu’s administration

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

North Central Governors liken Plateau killings to Rwanda genocide

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) [Channels Television]

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths