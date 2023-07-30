ADVERTISEMENT
My policies on fuel subsidy removal, forex regime, yielding positive results – Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu pledged to give more supports to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
Tinubu stated this at a Gala/Award Night on Saturday, organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), to recognise and honour outstanding civil servants to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, President Tinubu appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the economic development of the country.

The president, who accepted the fact that the policies had in one way or the other affected the masses, said the government was working on measures to cushion the effects.

“We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long- suffering citizens,” he said.

He, however, pledged to give more supports to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said every human being had an inherent desire to be appreciated or acknowledged for their efforts, and so hard-working civil servants deserve reward for their services to the nation.

According to Yemi-Esan, when an individual feels valued and recognised for hard work, he or she is more likely to be committed and enthusiastic next time around.

She used the occasion to present prizes namely, a brand new 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV, a 2 Bedroom semi-detached bungalow; and a plot of land to the top three outstanding civil servants.

The gesture, which is in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, also favoured 29 other outstanding civil servants who went home with other awards while few got N500,000 each.

“The Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow was won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, office of the HOCSF and the 3rd prize, a Plot of Land, was allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

While urging heads of MDAs to reward outstanding workers, the HOS said recognition/rewards could serve to inspire employees to go the extra mile to innovate and achieve excellence in the course of discharging their jobs.

“In this ever-evolving corporate world, fostering a positive and motivating work environment has become crucial for the success of any institution.”

Also, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Tukur Ingawa, represented by Dr Simon Etim, a Commissioner in the Commission, said rewarding a worker is critical innovative factor for motivation in executing the needed jobs in any organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the service week is: ‘Digitalisation of work processes in the public service: A gateway to efficient resources utilisation and national development’.

