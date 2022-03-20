Fuel scarcity: Nigeria may witness worse protests than #EndSARS - PDP warns FG

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday, March 19, 2022.

The PDP said Nigerians were being suffocated through bad policies of the Buhari-led federal government.

It also drew the attention of the president to the growing frustrations among the citizenry, arising from the skyrocketing costs of fuel, diesel, and kerosene.

The PDP cautioned that if the current trend is not urgently reversed, it could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The statement read, “There is a limit to what the people can bear under an administration that remains insensitive to their plights. President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester. With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosene at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our Party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

PDP also expressed disappointment that Buhari has remained “aloof” and “absent” at a time the country is encountering “a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities.”

“It is often said that when a government abdicates its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

“If President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his party, the APC, while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected, as always, to attend to life discounting experiences and pains encountered by Nigerians daily by the thoughtless and inhumane policies of his government,” the statement concluded.

Recall that Buhari had apologised to Nigerians for the hardship they were subjected to due to fuel scarcity and lack of electricity caused by the collapse of the national.