ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jagun asserted that neither Oando nor its executives had ever held shares, investments or interests in the fictitious Maltese company.

Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta
Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta

Recommended articles

Oando Plc was alleged to have operated an oil storage and blending facility, and purportedly responsible for importing adulterated petroleum products into Nigeria.

Ms Ayotola Jagun, Company Secretary, Oando Plc, said this in a statement to the floor of Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos.

Jagun asserted that neither Oando nor its executives had ever held shares, investments or interests in the fictitious Maltese company.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: “As part of a comprehensive investigation into the basis of the false claims, we conducted a search of the Malta Business Registry, the official repository for all registered entities, past and current, within the country.

“Our search yielded no results for a company bearing that name. Subsequent due diligence efforts similarly failed to uncover any record of the company’s existence.

“We, therefore, believe that the false claims are of malicious intent, aimed at misleading the public and our stakeholders.”

The company secretary reiterated that as a publicly listed company, any corporate actions, such as acquisitions, were declared publicly in accordance with applicable corporate governance laws and rules.

Jagun noted that information released about a publicly quoted company such as Oando was thoroughly researched and deemed accurate before being published in the public domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the company’s securities were traded daily across two exchanges: the NGX and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

“To prevent misinformation and confusion among investors, as well as our other stakeholders, we implore all members of the press to take adequate steps to ensure the veracity of reports by fielding all enquiries with Oando Plc’s Corporate Communications department,” Jagun said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG pledges to boost local airline operators’ capabilities

FG pledges to boost local airline operators’ capabilities

ECOWAS mission to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso fruitful - UN envoy briefs Tinubu

ECOWAS mission to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso fruitful - UN envoy briefs Tinubu

Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta

Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta

You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest

You brought this upon yourself - Dele Momodu blames Tinubu for planned protest

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes

Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Rivers

You must submit your names, contact details to police - IGP tells protesters

You must submit your names, contact details to police - IGP tells protesters

Nigeria can't copy Sudan, Kenya - Ex-NLC VP warns against 'leaderless protests'

Nigeria can't copy Sudan, Kenya - Ex-NLC VP warns against 'leaderless protests'

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Films board reacts to brewing controversy over ‘hijab-brandishing’ in movie

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules