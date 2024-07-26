Fuel Importation: Oando reacts to alleged ownership of blending plant in Malta

Oando Plc was alleged to have operated an oil storage and blending facility, and purportedly responsible for importing adulterated petroleum products into Nigeria.

Ms Ayotola Jagun, Company Secretary, Oando Plc, said this in a statement to the floor of Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos.

Jagun asserted that neither Oando nor its executives had ever held shares, investments or interests in the fictitious Maltese company.

She said: “As part of a comprehensive investigation into the basis of the false claims, we conducted a search of the Malta Business Registry, the official repository for all registered entities, past and current, within the country.

“Our search yielded no results for a company bearing that name. Subsequent due diligence efforts similarly failed to uncover any record of the company’s existence.

“We, therefore, believe that the false claims are of malicious intent, aimed at misleading the public and our stakeholders.”

The company secretary reiterated that as a publicly listed company, any corporate actions, such as acquisitions, were declared publicly in accordance with applicable corporate governance laws and rules.

Jagun noted that information released about a publicly quoted company such as Oando was thoroughly researched and deemed accurate before being published in the public domain.

She added that the company’s securities were traded daily across two exchanges: the NGX and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).