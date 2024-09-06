Lagos taskforce arrests black marketers to crackdown fuel scarcity

The suspects, caught hawking petrol at inflated prices, were apprehended in key locations, including Fadeyi, Maryland, Charity Bus Stop, and Airport Road.

The operation was led by the agency's Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who emphasised that fuel scarcity is no excuse for exploiting Lagosians.

He condemned the practice of reselling petroleum at exorbitant rates, highlighting the financial burden and safety hazards of such activities.

Akerele remarked, "The actions of these black market operators are not only cruel but also constitute a severe threat to public safety, as the improper handling and storage of petrol could lead to disaster."

Message to Nigerians

The Chairman further warned those colluding with petrol stations to sell fuel illegally to desist immediately or face legal consequences.

He also urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to the illegal sale or storage of petroleum products, ensuring that any potential disasters could be averted.

The arrested individuals, identified as Toibu Ishola, 44; Yakubu Olayiwola, 34; Adebayo Rasak, 29; Maria Balogun, 50; Motunrayo Dosunmu, 43, and John Ogunfowokan, 45, are set to be prosecuted in court soon.