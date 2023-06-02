The sports category has moved to a new website.
FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the warning was necessary to motorists in order not to hinder traffic flow across the state.

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria
Fuel scarcity in Nigeria

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar spoke against the backdrop of the fuel scarcity due to the removal of subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

He said that the warning was necessary to motorists in order not to hinder traffic flow across the state.

“Motorists should be orderly and ensure that they do not form more than two lanes in the process of buying fuel,” the sector commander said.

Umar also cautioned motorists against carrying jerry cans in their vehicles in order not to endanger their lives and others, saying “this is a dangerous act.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

