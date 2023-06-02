FRSC warns motorists against indiscriminate parking as amidst fuel scarcity

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar spoke against the backdrop of the fuel scarcity due to the removal of subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

He said that the warning was necessary to motorists in order not to hinder traffic flow across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Motorists should be orderly and ensure that they do not form more than two lanes in the process of buying fuel,” the sector commander said.