FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota that the exercise was to reduce road crashes along the corridor.

Uga said that a radar gun was used along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to detest motorists for speeding.

“For the first time, we deployed radar gun to detest speed along the corridor and 32 motorists were apprehended and prosecuted at a mobile court at Ogunmakin Unit Command, Ogun,” he said.

The sector commander said that they were arrested for offences such as overloading, speeding, and failure to install speed limit devices among others. He said that the exercise which commenced on May 22 would continue this week in various locations to minimise road crashes along the corridor.