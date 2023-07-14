ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC Gombe commander noted that 961 people were involved in crashes, 547 sustained various degrees of injuries while 352 were unhurt.

Mr Felix Theman, Gombe FRSC sector Commander, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Gombe. Theman said within the period under review, 961 people were involved in the crashes, adding that 547 sustained various degrees of injuries while 352 were unhurt.

He said that there was a 21.57% reduction of RTC in 2023, compared with that of 2022 within the same period under review, adding that more persons went home unhurt in 2023.

He said in 2022 within the period under review, the total crashes were 204, involving 953 people, with 598 wounded, 294 went home unhurt while 61 were killed.

The commander said the suspected cause of the crashes so far in 2023 were speeding, wrongful overtaking, failure to obey speed limit, overloading, use of phones while driving and underage driving.

Theman said the suspected cause of the crashes were speeding, wrongful overtaking, overloading and loss of control which he said was as a result of failure to obey the speed limit. He said that the command was worried about the rate of speeding on Gombe roads, and had intensified awareness in that regard to critical stakeholders on the way forward.

Theman said alongside the awareness, personnel of the corps were making efforts to enforce speed limiting devices in the state to bring down speed-related crashes. He cautioned motorists to be careful while using the roads and ensure strict compliance with road traffic rules.

