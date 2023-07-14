FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded 62 deaths from 160 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) between January and June in Gombe State.

Mr Felix Theman, Gombe FRSC sector Commander, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Gombe. Theman said within the period under review, 961 people were involved in the crashes, adding that 547 sustained various degrees of injuries while 352 were unhurt.

He said that there was a 21.57% reduction of RTC in 2023, compared with that of 2022 within the same period under review, adding that more persons went home unhurt in 2023.

He said in 2022 within the period under review, the total crashes were 204, involving 953 people, with 598 wounded, 294 went home unhurt while 61 were killed.

The commander said the suspected cause of the crashes so far in 2023 were speeding, wrongful overtaking, failure to obey speed limit, overloading, use of phones while driving and underage driving.

He said that the command was worried about the rate of speeding on Gombe roads, and had intensified awareness in that regard to critical stakeholders on the way forward.