The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC boss orders probe of officers who harassed, assaulted motorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC says it does not condone indiscipline or compromise in standards.

The motorist accused MJ Oni (pictured) of slapping him and breaking his phone [Twitter/@Postsubman]
The motorist accused MJ Oni (pictured) of slapping him and breaking his phone [Twitter/@Postsubman]

Recommended articles

Biu's directive was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Biu said that the behaviour of the Egbeda Unit Command patrol team as captured on camera was a complete contravention of the FRSC standard operating procedure.

"In that regard, I have directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need to know the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action," he said.

Biu said that FRSC was an ISO-certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise in standards when it comes to rendering public service.

"All necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of outgoing governors and debts being left behind

List of outgoing governors and debts being left behind

FRSC boss orders probe of officers who harassed, assaulted motorists

FRSC boss orders probe of officers who harassed, assaulted motorists

Peter Obi says Osinbajo is a better choice for president

Peter Obi says Osinbajo is a better choice for president

Ghana raises electricity tariffs by more than 18% amid cost of living crisis

Ghana raises electricity tariffs by more than 18% amid cost of living crisis

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Seun Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, after the IGP ordered his arrest [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti