ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Strike may return soon as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour had gone on strike after rejecting the Federal Government's proposal of ₦60,000 as the new minimum wage.

Strike may return as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high
Strike may return as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

Recommended articles

The governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF), stressed that many state governments would spend their entire allocation to pay salaries while there would be nothing left for developmental projects if the proposal is implemented.

This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Public Affairs (NGF), Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, in a statement on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Recall the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TCN) embarked on an industrial action on Monday, June 3, 2024, after rejecting the Federal Government's offer of ₦60,000 minimum wage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the strike was suspended on Tuesday after the labour unions extracted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu that the offer would be upwardly reviewed with a deadline of one week.

Nigerian Governors Forum [NGF]
Nigerian Governors Forum [NGF] Pulse Nigeria

However, the governors have argued that even the Federal Government proposal is not realistic and many states will be forced to borrow to pay workers' salaries if implemented.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is in agreement that a new minimum wage is due. The Forum also sympathises with labour unions in their push for higher wages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the Forum urges all parties to consider the fact that the minimum wage negotiations also involve consequential adjustments across all cadres, including pensioners.

The NGF cautions parties in this important discussion to look beyond just signing a document for the sake of it; any agreement to be signed should be sustainable and realistic.

“All things considered, the NGF holds that the N60,000 minimum wage proposal is not sustainable and can not fly. It will simply mean that many states will spend all their FAAC allocations on just paying salaries with nothing left for development purposes.

“In fact, a few states will end up borrowing to pay workers every month. We do not think this will be in the collective interest of the country, including workers.

“We appeal that all parties involved, especially the labour unions, consider all the socioeconomic variables and settle for an agreement that is sustainable, durable, and fair to all other segments of the society who have a legitimate claim to public resources,” the statement read partly.

ADVERTISEMENT
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Negotiations between labour and government have been dragging on for months as both parties' proposals stand miles apart.

The Federal Government, supported by the organised private sector, had described the labour unions' request of ₦494, 000 as outrageous and unrealistic while the latter also insisted that the former's offer was unacceptable.

Labour only suspended the strike for one week to give the government a chance to come up with an acceptable offer.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Strike may return soon as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

Strike may return soon as governors say ₦60,000 minimum wage too high

I nearly fainted when cement price hit ₦11,000 — Ex-CAN president

I nearly fainted when cement price hit ₦11,000 — Ex-CAN president

EEDC threatens to disconnect South-East Govt offices, CBN, military over ₦180bn debt

EEDC threatens to disconnect South-East Govt offices, CBN, military over ₦180bn debt

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case [Intel Region]

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

10 African countries with the lowest population of tobacco users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss