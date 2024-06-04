Organised labour suspends nationwide strike

Recommended articles
According to Vanguard, this will allow uninterrupted meetings with a government committee about raising the minimum wage.
According to a labour source, the decision came after a productive meeting between union leaders and government officials, including the head of the civil service.
The talks included President Tinubu's commitment to increase the minimum wage above 60,000 naira.
The Tripartite Committee has decided to convene daily over the next week to reach a consensus on the National Minimum Wage.
In a meeting scheduled for 10 am today, Labour has suspended its strike. Consequently, both government and private offices are anticipated to resume normal operations.