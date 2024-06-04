Breaking news:
News

Organised labour suspends nationwide strike

Segun Adeyemi

The Tripartite Committee has decided to convene daily over the next week to reach a consensus on the National Minimum Wage.

NLC (VanguardNGR)

According to Vanguard, this will allow uninterrupted meetings with a government committee about raising the minimum wage.

According to a labour source, the decision came after a productive meeting between union leaders and government officials, including the head of the civil service.

The talks included President Tinubu's commitment to increase the minimum wage above 60,000 naira.

In a meeting scheduled for 10 am today, Labour has suspended its strike. Consequently, both government and private offices are anticipated to resume normal operations.

