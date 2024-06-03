FG invites labour unions for meeting as nationwide strike affects critical sectors

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The unions on Monday, June 3, 2024, embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike after the government failed to accept their demands.

The union had asked the FG to increase the minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦497,000. The unions’ demands also include the reversal of the recent increase in electricity tariff to ₦65/kWh.

Although during the unions’ meeting with the government last Tuesday, the FG proposed a 100% increase to increase the wage to ₦60,000, the labour unions rejected the offer.

A subsequent meeting held on the evening of Sunday, June 2, 2024, aimed at persuading the labour unions ended in a deadlock.

This eventually led to the declaration of a nationwide strike on Monday as the labour leaders directed their members in all sectors to down tool.

However, economic and industrial activities across the country have been paralysed as workers in critical sectors joined the industrial action.

Health, power, aviation, and judiciary are some of the sectors affected by the ongoing strike by the labour unions.

Meanwhile, the FG had earlier cautioned workers intending to join the strike that they could face up to six months in jail.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), issued this warning in a statement on Sunday.