ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National coordinator says that their employment will enable them contribute positively to the development of the country.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the forum’s National Coordinator, Mr Suleiman Angbashim and its National Secretary, Mr Imaji Gabriel on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Lafia. Angbashim said that the appointment of more youths and women, would enable them contribute positively to the development of the country.

He urged Tinubu to appoint Dr Nicolas Felix, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as minister. He said that call was based on his track records and to give the youth a sense of belonging.

Appointing youths like Felix into your cabinet, other youths and women, will generally increase positive participation of more youths in nation building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on Tinubu to appoint more youths into the cabinet. We are aware that a lot of people are working to bring back recycled leaders into the system,“ he said.

“But we call on our beloved president to appoint younger generation into his cabinet.

“We equally call on all governors across the country to appoint more youths and women into their cabinets,” he said.

Angbashim also called on the youths and other Nigerians to support Tinubu and other leaders to succeed.

“As a youth organisation, we call on youths across the nation to give maximum support to the government and shun any violence,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the youths and other Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB