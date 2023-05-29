The sports category has moved to a new website.
Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Daura Emirate Council will hold a grand durbar on Tuesday to welcome Buhari back home.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is back home [Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, his wife Aisha and children, arrived Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport via a Nigerian Air Force aircraft at about 1:30 pm.

He was accompanied by former ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, that of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, and his spokesman, Garba Shehu, among others.

The former president was received by the newly-inaugurated governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar-Radda and his deputy, Faruk Lawal.

Buhari was later conveyed to Daura in a helicopter at about 2:20 pm, and was received by a tumultuous crowd led by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk-Umar.

NAN reports that Daura Emirate Council will hold a grand durbar on Tuesday to welcome Buhari back home.

News Agency Of Nigeria

