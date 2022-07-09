RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Oyo Gov Olunloyo still alive; family appeals for prayers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday declared that Dr Omololu Olunloyo, a former Governor of Oyo State, is still alive, contrary to some online media reports.

Some online media had on Saturday reported the death of the former governor.

The Public Relations Officer of UCH, Mr Toye Akinrinlola, told NAN that Olunloyo, 87, “is very much alive and he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital”.

Akinrinlola said that as at 11.00 a.m on Saturday, his condition remained stable, assuring Nigerians that he is being given the best care.

Meanwhile, the family of the former governor, responding to the purported death of Olunloyo, urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the former governor.

The family, in an unsigned statement said: “We appreciate the public for the interest shown in the wellbeing of our father, Chief (Dr) Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo (a.k.a VOSO).

“In the tradition of the Olunloyo family of Ibadanland and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and openness upon which our revered father, VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father, who is presently in the ICU at UCH Ibadan.

“As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill.

"May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria.”

